Darrell Webb to Grass is Blue Entertainment

The Darrell Webb Band has announced a change in representation. They are now working with Grass Is Blue Entertainment, run by Ryan Frankhouser.

Ryan is the guitarist for Remington Ryde, based in south/central Pennsylvania. He also manages the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival each July in Centre Hall. Darrell says that Ryan is one of the hardest workers in the business, and that he is looking forward to working with him as their agent and booking representative.

The Darrell Webb Band is currently booking for the 2018-2019 seasons. For more information, Ryan can be reached by phone at 717-348-3537, by email, or through his web site.