Long Gone Out West Blues drops for Joe Mullins

Rebel Records has announced a new single from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the first from their upcoming album, The Story We Tell.

This first single has a Western theme, The Long Gone Out West Blues, and comes from Canadian duo Pharis & Jason Romero. Joe says that he liked it for the band the first time he heard it.

“The uniquely styled lyrics and the melody made it a natural for us, and the challenge of a song with no chorus is something I love. It’s a powerful piece!”

The Story We Tell is due for release on August 18, and anyone who pre-orders the album digitally will receive the single as an instant download. As has been their habit, the band mixes new songs from top writers (Larry Cordle, Jerry Salley, Ronnie Bowman, Steve Bonafel, and Raleigh Satterwhite) with classic numbers from icons like The Delmore Brothers, Merle Haggard, and The Browns.

Radio programmers can get the single now from Airplay Direct.

The Radio Ramblers feature Joe Mullins on banjo and vocals, Mike Terry on mandolin, Jason Barie on fiddle, Randy Barnes on bass, and Duane Sparks on guitar and vocals.