Dan Carty benefit in Bristol this weekend

The bluegrass community is coming together once again to help one of its own. Last fall, Dan Carty, a regionally-performing bluegrass musician who hails from the Bristol, TN/VA area, was diagnosed with malignant squamous cell cancer in his head and neck. Several surgeries, biopsies, scans, and daily treatments several hours from home in Knoxville, TN have left him with significant medical bills. To raise funds to support him throughout his treatments, a group of friends have planned a benefit concert this Saturday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m.

The concert, which will be held at Cold Spring Church in Bristol, TN, will feature a number of bands with roots in the east Tennessee/southwest Virginia area, including Linda Lay & Springfield Exit, Jeff Brown, Duty Free, Troublesome Hollow, Kristi Stanley & Running Blind, and a special appearance by Ralph Stanley II. Popular broadcaster Tim White will emcee the event.

A local mandolin builder is also raffling off a handcrafted F-style mandolin to support Carty, which will include a case and 10 sets of strings donated by Doyle Lawson. Tickets for the raffle are $5 and can be purchased by calling (423) 408-9222.

For more information on the benefit, call the church at (423) 878-2446 or event organizer Ashley Davis at (423) 276-9309. Carty’s friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with Carty’s medical expenses.

Donations are accepted at any time at https://www.gofundme.com/Stand-withDanCarty.