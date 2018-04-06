David Davis sings Charlie Poole

In 2005 when David Davis was looking for material for his then next album, Troubled Times (Rebel REB-CD 1817), a friend and confidante prompted Davis to record the Charlie Poole song Milwaukee Blues.

It proved to be a good suggestion, as the Davis arrangement of the song proved to be popular with festival audiences, and later with record buyers and DJs.

The recording also impressed Ken Irwin of Rounder Records and, having long been a Charlie Poole fan, Irwin mentioned that Davis should do an entire album of Charlie Poole material. Irwin “thought that he could do a good job on other Poole songs and at the time, very few people were covering that repertoire.”

“While David’s voice works well with old-time as well as bluegrass material, I always felt that he had an old soul and loved older material and it was the band’s attitude on Milwaukee Blues which made me feel that they could do justice to the Poole repertoire.”

“Fast-forward nine years, it’s December 2014, the band is in Nashville at a benefit show,” says Davis in a recent blog. Irwin was present also and as Davis relates, Irwin enquired, “’have you thought any more about doing that Charlie Poole album that I mentioned to you ten years ago?’ I told him truthfully I hadn’t, but it was a good idea!”