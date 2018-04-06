Ace Of Hearts video from Mile Twelve

Mile Twelve has produced a new live video, their arrangement of Ace Of Hearts, originally recorded by country crooner Alan Jackson in 1989. Jackson’s cut led off his Here In The Real World album which cemented his place in the new traditional movement at the time, and Mile Twelve has sped it up, filled it with bluegrass, and included it on their debut album, Onwards.

They set up around a single microphone at The Music Emporium in Lexington, MA and laid it down live. Pretty snazzy.

Mile Twelve is Evan Murphy on guitar, BB Bowness on banjo, Nate Sabat on bass, Bronwyn Keith‐Hynes on fiddle, and David Benedict on mandolin.

They are just back from a tour of Japan where they delighted audiences with their fresh bluegrass sound.