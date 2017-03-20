D’Addario inks deal with Eastman Guitars

D’Addario Strings has announced a new partnership with Eastman Guitars to provide strings for shipping on all of their new instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, and mandolins.

Eastman has been very aggressive in providing both Asian-made orchestral instruments to the retail market since they launched in 1992, and and high-quality fretted stringed instruments since 2003. In the bluegrass world, their dreadnaught guitars and F-style mandolins have been received quite well by pro and amateur players alike, and are widely available through a network of dealers.

Their wide array of models now includes handmade solid wood archtop guitars, both full body and thinline, plus classical guitars, and ones designed for gypsy jazz. Mandolin family instruments also offer mandola and mandocello models priced under $3,000.

Henceforth, all new Eastman guitars and mandolins will be shipped with D’Addario strings on them. Director of Eastman Guitars, Bob Bakert, says it was an easy deal to make.

“It was a very easy decision for Eastman Guitars to partner with D’Addario Strings given their world-class quality and rich history. Couple that with the tremendous talent both internally at D’Addario and externally with their players, and this is really a fantastic opportunity for Eastman moving forward.”

D’Addario has also reached a similar agreement with LsL Instruments for their solid body electrics.