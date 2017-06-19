Crowdfunding page established for the Stockdale Family

Following last week’s tragic double murder and attempted suicide in Ohio’s Stockdale Family, friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist them with funeral and medical expenses.

The close family is part of our bluegrass community, as they have toured as a bluegrass group for many years involving either three or four of the Stockdale brothers, often with their dad, Tim. On Thursday (June 15) 25 year old Jacob, who played fiddle in the band, shot his mother, Kathryn, and younger brother, James (21), and then turned the shotgun on himself. Both Kathryn and James died at the scene, and Jacob is being treated for serious injuries at Cleveland Metro Hospital. James was the bass player in the family group.

Needless to say, the family is devastated by the attack, both at the loss of two beloved members, and by Jacob’s actions, not to mention his own injuries.

The GoFundMe page is seeking to raise $40,000 to assist the Stockdales with the many costs associated with two funerals and what may be a lengthy hospital stay followed by therapy. Nearly a quarter of that was raised in the first day.

If you feel called to donate, you can do so online using a major credit card or PayPal.

It is an unimaginable tragedy to be visited on a single family, and all assistance will surely be appreciated.