Congratulations to Bob Mitchell for 400

Persistence can count for a lot, even when skills may be lacking. But when you add that diligence to passion, opportunity, and capability, great things can happen.

In bluegrass we find many examples of people who dedicate time and energy to the cause, not for the multi-figure incomes it generates, but simply for the love of the music and the people who make it.

Here’s an example that comes our way from Louisville, KY, bluegrass country you might say, where this weekend, bluegrass broadcaster Bob Mitchell will mark his 400th edition of Best of Bluegrass on WCHQ in Louisville. Bob makes regular play of the fact that he and his program share the same initials (B-O-B), which you’ll hear mentioned throughout each show.

His 400th broadcast is set for this Saturday, June 10, running two hours and aired over a number of stations and online networks over the weekend. A 30-minute edition is also archived online should you miss it live. The most recent archive features an interview with David Parmley who spoke at length with Bob about his return to bluegrass, his new band, Cardinal Tradition, and the early days with The Bluegrass Cardinals.