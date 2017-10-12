Commonwealth Bluegrass to Southern Belle Booking

Southern Belle Booking is now working with Richmond, VA’s Commonwealth Bluegrass Band. There they join a number of other top bluegrass entertainers like Bobby Osborne, Hammertowne, Nu-Blu, The Churchmen, and several others.

The band is headed by mandolinist Randy Cook and his long-time friend, Malcolm Pulley, on banjo. They are joined by Mike Baliff on guitar and Joe Currence on bass. Randy and Mike take care of the lead singing in a repertoire consisting of what has become known as Virginia bluegrass, highly reminiscent of the sound of groups like East Virginia and The Country Gentlemen.

Here they are earlier this year with a grassy version of Waylon Jennings’ Rose Of Paradise.

For more information on Commonwealth Bluegrass, contact Leslie Brown or Spring Gates with Southern Belle online.