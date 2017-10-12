Inside look at the new International Bluegrass Music Museum

Lots of bluegrass fans are looking forward to visiting the new International Bluegrass Music Museum, now under construction in Owensboro, KY. It will offer the museum greatly expanded space for exhibits and artifacts, plus facilities for live performance and a restaurant to attract both tourists and Owensboro residents.

Last week the museum staff had a chance to tour the new building as a work in progress, and Marketing Director Katie Keller shared these photos she took along the way.

It will be fun to compare these construction shots with the finished interior when it opens next year.