Inside look at the new International Bluegrass Music Museum

Posted on by John Lawless
Theater under construction at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) – photo by Katie Keller

Lots of bluegrass fans are looking forward to visiting the new International Bluegrass Music Museum, now under construction in Owensboro, KY. It will offer the museum greatly expanded space for exhibits and artifacts, plus facilities for live performance and a restaurant to attract both tourists and Owensboro residents.

Last week the museum staff had a chance to tour the new building as a work in progress, and Marketing Director Katie Keller shared these photos she took along the way.

It will be fun to compare these construction shots with the finished interior when it opens next year.

  • Top floor restaurant at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Theater space at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Indoor theater from the catwalk at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Theater entrance at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Outdoor concert stage at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Main entrance foyer at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Gift shop at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Future exhibit space at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Future exhibit space at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Main entrance stairway at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Main entrance stairway at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Inside catwalk at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Rear entrance at the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller
  • Multi purpose space in the new International Bluegrass Museum (10/6/17) - photo by Katie Keller

