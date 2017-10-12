Tom Paley funeral arrangements

His musician son, Ben, has announced arrangements for Tom Paley’s funeral and wake.

His message is as follows ….

“My dad’s funeral will be at Golders Green Crematorium at three o’clock in the afternoon on the 24th of October.

Afterwards there will be a celebration of his life at Cecil Sharp House, from five to eight o’clock.

These will be public events, with no dress code: come as casual or as dressy as you feel appropriate. Please tell others who you think would like to come — I know there are many people who would like to attend whose email addresses I don’t have.

There will be a session at Cecil Sharp House, so do bring instruments if you fancy playing.

Please don’t send flowers. If you would like to make a donation to charity instead you might consider the English Folk Dance and Song Society, or Help Musicians, which used to be the Musicians Benevolent Fund — or donate to your local folk festival, or folk club, or just spend it on going to watch live music. Or buy yourself a pint of cider, or a large glass of red wine.

We will have a book of remembrance at Cecil Sharp House for people to write any comments they want, or limericks. If you can’t make it but still want to be included, then please send something in good time by private message and we’ll print it out and stick it in the book.

Similarly, if you have a message you would like read out, please keep it short, send it to me by private message the 20th October and we will do our best to read it. We’ll print it and stick it in the remembrance book anyway.

We’ll be displaying photos of Tom and other memorabilia — if you have anything you’d like included, please scan it and send it to me by private message by the 20th October and we’ll do our best to include it.”