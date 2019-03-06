Common Ground announces roots songwriting contest

The good folks at Common Ground on the Hill in Maryland have announced a new competition that should be of interest to our readers.

Submissions for their initial Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest will be accepted through May 15, with an online application on their web site. Songs will be considered in the folk, bluegrass, old time, and Americana genres.

Like many contests of this type, it is open to songwriters who earn less than 50% of their annual income from song royalties. All entries must be performed on acoustic instruments (bass excepted), and run less than 5 minutes in total length.

To enter, be prepared to upload an .mp3 file of your song, and the lyrics as a Word file, using the application form on the Common Ground web site, or by email to the address noted on the site. There is a $25 fee for each submission.

Winners will be announced on or by June 15, with a prize of $300 awarded to the first place writer(s), along with free tuition to any of the Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week workshops during 2019 or 2020. The top finisher will also be invited to perform their winning song during the final concert of Tradition Week Three.

A second prize of $150 will also be awarded, with $75 for third. Honorable mentions may also be chosen as warranted by the judges.

Monies raised by the Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest will be donated to the Common Ground on the Hill scholarship fund.

Full contest details can be found online.