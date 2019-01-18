Colby Laney to leave Volume Five

Guitarist and vocalist Colby Laney has announced his departure from Volume Five. He had toured with the band this past four years, which was his second stint with them.

Colby made a name for himself while still a very young man, performing with members of his family as a teen, and during his time studying at East Tennessee State University. It was during his college years that he first worked with Glen Harrell and Volume Five, after which he spent two years on the road with The Larry Stephenson Band. Also a gifted songwriter, Laney had written a number of songs recorded by the band.

Now, he tells us, it is simply time for him to take another direction, and give some thought to the next step in his musical career.

“When Glen started talking about recording a new album, I figured I should step out before the process got started. I like Glen and the guys, and I didn’t want to mess anything up for them. It’s looking like my last show will be February 9 in Alabama. I wish them all the luck in the world.

I may do something again in a year or so after taking a breather from the road. But I’ll want to approach things a little differently.

I’m feeling really good about my decision, but I’ll miss seeing all my friends at the festivals.”

Laney emphasized that he was not leaving bluegrass behind. He’ll still be playing every day, working at Ole Smoky Moonshine in Gatlinburg as he has for some time. The distillery features live bluegrass music almost every day of the year, and he will be performing there along with Eli Johnston and Matt Flake. Plus he expects to do some fill in work when the festival season rolls around, as needs may arise.

He will also continue teaching at The Music Outlet in Sevierville, TN.

A solo album is in the works, possibly a short form EP, which Colby hopes to complete this year. Plans are to work with Dave Maggard at Sound Biscuit Productions, also in Sevierville.

We will certainly look forward to that one.