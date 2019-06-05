Clifftop video from Rebecca Frazier

Nashville-based guitarist and singer/songwriter Rebecca Frazier has released another of her clever music videos, again for one of her original instrumentals.

The tune is called Clifftop, named for the popular Appalachian String Band Music Festival in West Virginia held near the state’s New River Gorge each year. As such conventions and festivals often experience, the official name has been shortened to save breath, and is commonly referred to in conversation as Clifftop.

And like she has done in the past, Frazier manages to weave a story line into an instrumental piece for the sake of the video, and even ties the Clifftop festival into the narrative.

The video was shot in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, directed by Alison Goedde with videography and editing by Dillon Bock. Rebecca says that it was a collaborative effort by a number of folks, including family and friends.

“It took a village of beautiful, generous people to create this video. I’m grateful to Stuart Moffett and Julian and Ellen Moffett for hosting us at Annandale Farm. Thanks to Jesse Wells for fantastic acting and fiddling, to Dixie and Cam Hoggan for feeding us on set, and to Dillon Bock and Alison Goedde for the beautiful videography.”

Assisting on the audio track are Scott Vestal on banjo, John Frazier on mandolin, Shadd Cobb on fiddle, and Barry Bales on bass.

Clifftop appears on Rebecca’s 2013 solo project, When We Fall, which is widely available online.