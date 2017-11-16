Clay Hess to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has signed bluegrass singer, songwriter, and powerhouse flatpicker Clay Hess to the label. A new record with his Clay Hess Band is expected in 2018.

Hess has been known as a guitar phenom for the past 20 years, hitting the scene with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder when Bryan Sutton left the band in 1999. Before that time he was dazzling audiences at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. He quickly made a name for himself as a fiery picker, as well as a capable vocalist working later with Mountain Heart, Sierra Hull, and Mark Newton.

As a songwriter, his insightful originals have graced recordings by top bluegrass acts, including Kenny & Amanda Smith and his own projects. His song, Rain, the title track from his 2012 solo album, made it all the way to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

He is joined in the Clay Hess Band by Dustin Frame on mandolin, Brennan Hess on guitar, Brady Wallen on banjo, and Irl Hees on bass.

We hope to have more details soon on the next record. You can keep up with Clay and the boys online.