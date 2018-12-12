Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas this weekend

Bluegrass and Gospel music lovers in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia have a special treat coming this weekend.

Chosen Road is hosting their Hometown Christmas concert in Princeton this Saturday night. In addition to your hosts with their contemporary bluegrass Gospel, appearing on the show will be former Hee-Haw star Lulu Roman, and rising acoustic country artists The Church Sisters, pianist Jacob Klutz, and The Mercer Christian Academy Choir.

This show is an annual affair to raise money for foster and at-risk teens in their part of Appalachia, to ensure that they can have a gift under the tree at Christmas. Each year they are able to provide something for about 300 kids in some of the poorest counties in the US. The Princeton community has embraced this yearly effort, and enjoy being able to see such a professionally-produced program with seasoned touring acts there in town.

Jonathan Buckner of Chosen Road promises an evening of down home entertainment, with lots of holiday favorites and devotional songs. The show sells out each year, so it is recommended that you obtain advice tickets online if you would like to attend. They are only $12 each for the December 15 concert at Johnson Chapel Baptist Church in Princeton, WV.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m.