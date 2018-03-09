Jeff Hooker, North Carolina musician, passed away on March 6 following a bout with cancer. He was 62 years of age. Known as a mandolinist, Jeff was also a fine bluegrass singer and songwriter. His most well-know song was surely I'll
Nashville Dobro Camp launches in July
The inaugural Nashville Dobro Camp will be held this June, just outside of Music City in Tennessee. Held in a private home outfitted for the occasion, with bunk beds and all meals provided, the camp will be hosted by Adam Chowning
Changes at Heritage Guitar roil staff luthiers
The bickering between the new ownership of Heritage Guitars and many of the workers at the company seems to consist of more than just the usual labor squabble. A group of 10 skilled workers who were let go last week,
Geoff Gay to Country Gentlemen Tribute Band
The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band has announced their new fifth member, following the retirement of original reso-guitarist Mark Clifton at the end of last year. Formed some years ago by famed Country Gentlemen bassist Bill Yates, the Tribute Band continues
Don Hoos passes
Don Hoos with his son, David, in the mid 1960s Donald F Hoos passed away on February 25, 2018 in Skokie, north of Chicago, Illinois. He was 81 years old. He had been sick for the past six months and was
Raining In My Heart single drops for Ralph II
Ralph Stanley II has released a second single from his recent album, his first since taking over The Clinch Mountain Boys following his father and namesake's passing in 2016. The self-titled project has already generated a #1 on our Bluegrass
The Coal Porters: Grassicana with an English Accent
The Coal Porters have always been something of an anachronism. For starters, they’re a bluegrass band based in London, led by an American expat, Sid Griffin. Even so, there’s no denying the Coal Porters’ commitment to their cause. Griffin, a
Fiddlin’ film heads out to the festivals
The film festivals, that is. Fiddlin', a documentary project about the culture and the people at the Old Fiddlers Convention, held in Galax, VA each year, is finished and will be entered in a number of film festivals starting this month.
Video shoot for Redhead Express March 19
The ginger haired Walker sisters in Redhead Express have planned a live video shoot in Nashville on March 19. They are inviting all their fans out to enjoy the show, which will include one set of their pop music covers, done
New podcast episode from The Darrell Brothers
Oh my word... they're back again. Those radio rascals from Bitter End, TN are back with another episode of The Darrell Brothers Podcast! It's been many months since we've heard the wit and wisdom of Darrell, and his co-host, Darrell, so