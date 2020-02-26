Carl Jackson documentary airs on Mississippi PBS

Carl Jackson, the pride of Louisville, MS, has been immortalized in a television documentary, Meet Carl Jackson, for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. A private showing of the movie that included state dignitaries was held on the house floor of the old Capitol building in Jackson, MS, on February 18. It aired on MPB for four consecutive nights last week.

The film’s namesake shared how the documentary came to fruition. ”John Gibson (of MPB) wanted to do a complimentary piece to Ken Burns’ Country Music. He contacted Bill Ellison of Grassroots radio and Bill suggested me.”

Gibson reached out to the singer/songwriter/producer/musician on June 15, 2019, and inquired about featuring his life in the music industry.

Jackson, feeling honored, responded, “Absolutely!”

The hour long narrative is a virtual who’s who of country music icons. There are comments from Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Tom T Hall, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, and a host of other A-listers in the music world. All are praising Jackson for the talents that he credits God for instilling in him. With so many responses, some interviewees had to be cut to keep the film within the 60 minute time frame.

“There were 15 pages of single spaced dialogue that was cut down from 300 pages. They said that it was the first time that no one turned them down (when they were approached to comment on camera),” the Mississippi native humbly admitted. “What can I say? I’ve worked with the greatest artists in the business. I am honored that so many friends took part. I had very little input on the editing.”

The broadcast focuses primarily on Jackson’s impact on the music scene from his beginnings as a professional musician at age 14, performing on the road with Jim and Jesse, to his twelve years with Glen Campbell, to his song writing, his studio work, and to his present-day weekly gig at Nashville’s Station Inn.

Jackson has penned over 400 songs, including such crowd favorites as Little Mountain Church House, Erase the Miles, and I’m Not Over You. He has had his material recorded by numerous country and bluegrass performers, yet remains in awe of the full life that he has led.

“I had a great break to go with Jim and Jesse when I was just a kid. I traveled a lot with folks like Linda, Dolly, and Vince. Overall, it’s the joy I’ve had to be able to record, sing, and play with so many great people. It’s all great! It’s a wonderful combination of it all.”

Mississippi Public Broadcasting hopes the biographical piece will air nationally. Contact your local PBS station and request the documentary, Meet Carl Jackson.