Wild Bill Jones video from Ken & Brad Kolodner

Folks in the Baltimore and DC region are well acquainted with the father/son team of Ken & Brad Kolodner. Ken, the elder partner, is a renowned player and teacher of both the fiddle and the hammered dulcimer, and is highly regarded in old time music circles on the east coast. His son, Brad, is recognized as a fine clawhammer banjoist, and as the host of a regular, 3-hour program that airs weekly on Bluegrass Country. Brad is also a member of the pioneering group, Charm City Junction.
The Kolodners are preparing to release their fourth album as a duo,
, with the assistance of Alex Lacquement on bass and Rachel Eddy on fiddle and guitar. It won’t be available until March 13, but they have prepared a live video of one of the tracks, the familiar classic, Stony Run Wild Bill Jones. They get an interesting vibe here, both from Brad’s use of a gourd banjo, and from Ken’s highly percussive dulcimer playing. It’s downright hypnotic.
Pre-orders for
Stony Run can be placed online, for either CD or digital copies.
