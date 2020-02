Final images from Wintergrass 2020

Here is our last batch of images from Wintergrass 2020. Thanks again to Dave Berry for traveling up to Bellevue, WA to cover the festival, and to Mary Ann Goldstein for sharing her photos.

But first, a pair of videos that captured some of the special excitement that is Wintergrass. Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn trading licks on Take Me To Harlan…

… and Nefesh Mountain on, Oseh Shalom, one of their bluegrass reimaginings of Jewish liturgical music.