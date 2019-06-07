Bound For The Promised Land from Nefesh Mountain

Nefesh Mountain has released a new music video today, a live performance of the opening track off their current album, Beneath The Open Sky.

The video catches the band on stage at Space in Chicago doing Bound For The Promised Land, which like most all of their material, blends their Jewish faith and cultural traditions with the sounds of bluegrass and old time music. Since starting to stretch beyond their home in New Jersey a few years ago, Nefesh Mountain has toured all across the US, finding fans from both within the Jewish cultural scene and the bluegrass world, opening up each audience to the other aspect of their show.

Fronted by the husband-and-wife team of Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, the group also includes Alan Grubner on fiddle, David Goldenberg on mandolin, and Max Johnson on bass.

The video shoot was handled by JV Studios in Chicago.

Beneath The Open Sky is available wherever you stream or download music online, or online from the band directly.