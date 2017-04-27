Bluegrass: Funnier Than It Sounds available

Posted on by John Lawless

Rick Cornish’s book of bluegrass-themed cartoons, Bluegrass: Funnier Than It Sounds, is now available for sale. It contains 160 pages of clever illustrations sure to delight lovers and pickers of the music Bill Monroe left us.

Long a fixture on the west coat bluegrass scene, Rick has served as an officer for many years in the California Bluegrass Association. He’s also a weekend picker, and he captures the trials and frustrations of the struggling student with wit and whimsy, along with those of the long-suffering bluegrass widow and the grasser isolated in a world of pop music.

To help celebrate the book’s release, Rick has shared a few more cartoons, illustrated by Donna Miklica, for our readers to enjoy.

You can pick up a copy of Bluegrass: Funnier Than It Sounds from Amazon. Looks like a lot of laughs for $14.95.

