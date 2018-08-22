Bluegrass Country Soul playing cards available

Ahead of their upcoming Golden Anniversary restored edition of Bluegrass Country Soul, the filmmakers have created a special set of playing cards using still images from the film on the back.

The 1971 feature-length film chronicled the happenings at Carlton Haney’s Labor Day Festival in Camp Springs, NC that year. Producer/Director Albert Ihde shot throughout the weekend, and captured both the stage shows and the activity in the campground. The film captivated the imagination of music lovers of all stripes, and played a big part in cementing the outdoor, rural festival as the template for how bluegrass would be presented for the next generation.

The film was eventually released on DVD by Time/Life in 2004, and saw a resurgence in popularity. Now, a new digital master is being produced in a wide-screen, high definition format for a box set edition in 2021, which will also include a “making of” documentary.

The playing card set contains 54 cards, each with a different color photo taken directly from the film. Included are images of Earl Scruggs, Ralph Stanley, Jimmy Martin, The Country Gentlemen, Mac Wiseman, The Osborne Brothers, Bluegrass Alliance, The Lilly Brothers and many others. Each deck sells for $25 (or $20 for 2 or more), with proceeds going to fund a digital copy of the film which will be donated to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY.

Other artifacts from the film, including an original ’71 movie poster, color production photos, and a press book, will be exhibited at the museum when they reopen in October in their new location.

The cards can be ordered now online.