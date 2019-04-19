Bluegrass Boys from Tommy Webb

Kindred Records has released a debut single from their next album by Kentuckian Tommy Webb.

The song is called Bluegrass Boys, and it’s bluesy, medium tempo number with a wicked groove about a group of good ol’ boys who like to get together to pick and sing bluegrass. Webb gives it a sincere reading with strong support from Ron Stewart who produced the recording and played the accompaniment.

Stewart speaks quite highly of his recent charge.

“Tommy is one of those rare ‘Down to Earth, No Sugar Coating’ talents that comes along one in a great while, that grabs you and makes you listen.”

Fans may recall a song that did well for Tommy a few years ago, called If It Weren’t For Bluegrass Music (I’d Go Crazy), also on Kindred Records.

The single is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for the new Tommy Webb album to drop sometime in May.