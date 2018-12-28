Bits & Pieces video from Ralph & Ondra

Czech grassers Ondra Kozák and Ralph Schut have created a music video for the title track of their latest album, Bits & Pieces.

Both are exceptional musicians, well known throughout the bluegrass scene in eastern Europe, and other than the occasional pronunciation of a word, you’d never know they weren’t Kentucky born and bred.

They typically perform together as a mandolin and guitar duo, and several songs on the new record are done that way, but for this number they played all the bluegrass instruments, just the two of them. The audio from the album is set against images of Ralph and Ondra together over the course of their 10 year friendship.

Here’s a taste of their duet sound on this old Grandpa Jones favorite…

Bits & Pieces is available wherever you stream or download bluegrass online, and on CD from either Ralph or Ondra’s web site.

