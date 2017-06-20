Bell Buckle Radio launches for Valerie Smith

Bluegrass singer, songwriter, and band leader Valerie Smith now has a new hat to wear. Radio programmer!

Val has launched a new online bluegrass radio service called Bell Buckle Radio from her headquarters in Bell Buckle, TN. The 24/7 station is hosted on Live365 featuring a mix of bluegrass, folk, Gospel, and classic country music. A growing component of hosted content is being added as interest in the service grows, with recurring programs from popular hosts like Bill Foster and Lisa Kay Howard Hughes, both of whose shows were discontinued when Bluegrasscountry.org switched management earlier this year. Also included are Bob Mitchell’s Best Of Bluegrass, Jay Armsworthy’s Bluegrass On The Bay, and Bell Buckle Confidential with J. Gregory Heinike and Tori Taff, and Del McCoury’s Blue Side Of Town.

More new shows will be announced in coming weeks.

Of course it is also a great place to find music from Val’s many recordings.

Bluegrass fans worldwide can listen in at bellbuckleradio.com on any Internet-connected device. Apps are available from Live365 for Android and iOS phones and tablets.