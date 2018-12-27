Backline to Mountain Fever

Spartanburg, SC’s Backline has been moving fast as a new entry on the bluegrass scene. This young group is only about two years old, but they have already placed songs on our chart, and have been steadily entertaining audiences wherever they go.

And today Mountain Fever Records has announced that they have signed the band to their label, with a new project expected sometime in 2019.

Backline is largely based around the songs and the voice of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia, supported by Zachary Carter on banjo, Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Jason Belue on bass, and newest member Milom Williams on mandolin. Nearly all of the material they perform is written within the band, giving them an immediate edge over most up-and-comers.

Speaking for the band, Ingardia says that they are psyched for this next step in the career.

“We’re really excited and honored to be joining the Mountain Fever family! We’re thankful the Lord has opened this door for us and we’re looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Here’s a sample of their sound in a video from before Williams came into the group, one Katelyn wrote called Keep My Powder Dry.

You can learn more about Backline online.