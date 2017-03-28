Another successful turnaround for Evans Media Source

Bluegrass lovers in the state of Florida are fortunate to have Ernie and Debi Evans on their team. The two are tireless bluegrass entrepreneurs, managing a dozen festivals each year, while also performing together in a band, and hosing a weekly bluegrass radio program on WFCF in St Augustine.

But their really special talent is as festival turnaround specialists. The husband-and-wife crew have become known for their ability to take on the management of failing festivals, and bringing them back to life through close engagement with the regular attendees, and by lining up the talent they want to see on stage. In many cases these festivals have come back bigger than ever, even eclipsing the numbers they achieved in their earlier days.

The most recent success story is the Sertoma Spring Bluegrass Festival in Brooksville, FL. Sertoma is a national service organization dedicated to assistance for deaf and hearing-impaired people, and their Tampa chapter runs the Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville for the benefit of all children in the state. The spring bluegrass festival was a major fundraiser for the camp, along with another held in November each year. But since its founding in 1977, attendance at the spring event had been foundering, and it was in serious danger of being cancelled until the Evanses stepped in.

Let’s let Ernie tell the story…