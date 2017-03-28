Grass Cuttin’ Time to debut on Radio Bristol

In the past year and a half, WBCM-Radio Bristol has been offering a unique listening experience for everyone tuning in, whether on the FM dial or via online streaming. Kris Truelsen and his radio team take pride in presenting fresh programming, along with a slice of history.

Since the beginning of 2017, Radio Bristol has introduced a wide array of new programs to the roster. From Dr. Lee Bidgood’s Over The Waves to The Farm and Fun Time Noon Show, there is something for all tastes in traditional music on WBCM.

April 3rd will bring yet another brand new program to Radio Bristol’s platform. Kris Truelsen has announced a bluegrass show taking a weekly Monday slot. The hour long Grass Cuttin’ Time will showcase the extensive recorded collection of CJ Lewandowski. The collection includes rare live recordings, important artists from days gone by, and some of today’s top quality projects. Don’t be surprised to hear a steel guitar within the hour, for CJ also has a love to country music as well. Kris sent a note about his thoughts:

“We are thrilled that CJ Lewandowski is joining the Radio Bristol team. CJ’s dedication, fresh perspective and knowledge will be a welcome addition as we continue to build our unique programming here at Radio Bristol. Grass Cuttin’ Time is sure to open the eyes and ears of even the most dedicated bluegrass listeners. With CJ behind the console we are certainly in for something special.”

As for CJ,

“I have believed that radio is a strong source in our business for a long time, but did not really see its power come into play until The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys partnership with Radio Bristol in January. An incredible tool was handed to us. Along that same time, Kris and I came up with an idea which morphed into Grass Cuttin’ Time. I have dedicated half my life to bluegrass music, and have been fortunate to collect some really great recordings. I enjoy them, but they otherwise sit at home collecting dust. Why not share what I have with other people? The thought was frightening at first, but stepping out of our comfort zone makes us stronger. So, I’ll try my hand at spinning records, along with spreading a little history and stories in between. I hope listeners enjoy what I present weekly with Grass Cuttin’ Time, and I’m extremely thankful to Kris and Radio Bristol for the opportunity.”

The show’s title comes from an album extremely influential to Lewandowski. Released in 1971 on MABC Records, Grass Cuttin’ Time in Missouri is a compilation of 6 groups in CJ’s homestate. Recently, he has re-released the record on CD format, through his label, TradGrass Records.

Tune in on Mondays at 3:00 p.m., if you’d like to hear some rarities, oddities, and good ol’ straightforward grass.

Listeners in Bristol, TN/VA can access the station at 100.1 FM, and everyone else can get it through their free mobile app for iOS or Android, or at ListenRadioBristol.org.