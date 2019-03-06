The Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention in North Carolina has announced that they will present the inaugural Alan Perdue Memorial Bluegrass Appreciation Award at the festival next weekend.

This award was created to honor the memory of Alan Perdue, bluegrass mandolinist, who passed away on February 20 from cirrhosis of the liver at the age of 49. Alan has many friends in this part of North Carolina, and was a staple at this annual event as a young man. Many years found him in the mandolin competition there at the Seagrove Elementary School in his native Randolph County.

Long time friend of Alan’s, Kevin Richardson, former guitarist with The Larry Stephenson Band and leader of his own group, Kevin Richardson and Cutting Edge, will present the first annual award on March 16 during intermission at the competition. Alan’s family will also be in attendance.

The Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention is always held on the third Saturday of March at the school, and draws competitors from all over central North Carolina.

We hope to have coverage of the convention and the award after the fact.