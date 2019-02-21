Alan Perdue passes

Alan Perdue, popular North Carolina bluegrass musician, died yesterday afternoon at the hospital in Chapel Hill. He was 49 years of age, and had been suffering from liver disease.

Just last month, fans and friends gathered in Trinity, NC for a concert and fundraiser to help Alan and his family with escalating medical expenses. At the time, it was hoped that he would be put on the liver transplant list, which held out a promise for recovery. But it turned out to be a final farewell.

Perdue played with a number of prominent touring acts, including Mountain Heart and Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, but stepped away as his children were born to focus on supporting his family. He remained an inveterate picker, jamming until all hours at the major festivals and conventions, and playing with friends whenever the occasion presented itself.

He will be remembered not only for his love for bluegrass music, but also his deep and abiding love for his family and friends, a fondness returned to him many times over. Known for a quick smile, and a big laugh, he will be profoundly missed, especially leaving way before his time.

Alan’s Facebook page is today covered with remembrances and tributes from those who knew him best.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of this morning.

R.I.P., Alan Perdue.