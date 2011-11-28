Alan Munde recovering at home

Alan Munde is back home after undergoing an emergency quintuple bypass last Tuesday (11/22).

He was resting when I called just a few minutes ago, but his wife Kitty shared a few details for Alan’s many fans and friends worldwide.

“We brought him home yesterday, and while he is doing well, it’s still a long recovery process. The surgeon was very pleased with the procedure, and said it was a textbook case for successful surgery. This morning he went to the mailbox, rode to the post office with a friend, and ate a sandwich. That’s a pretty big day at this point.”

Kitty said having recently turned 65, Alan set off with his new Medicare card to get a routine physical last week. They discovered that his left main artery was 90% blocked, and the lower arteries 80% – a type of heart disease known as the “widow maker.”

“This particular disease is known for a lack of symptoms. He did a stress test on Monday and they rushed him straight to the hospital the next day.”

Get well soon, Alan!

Cards and well-wishes can be sent to:

Alan Munde

PO Box 2529

Wimberly, TX 78676