Akira Otsuka talks John Duffey’s mandolins

AO: As you know, John was a unique person. He was very original about everything. He did everything his way. The way he ate, the way he drank and dressed, the way he played and sang. He had to make a unique mandolin. I don’t know how he came up with that idea, but one thing he knew was the instrument body had to have some narrow parts and some wider parts. The Gibson F model has a scroll. Even though it’s not hollow all the way through, there’s a wider part and a narrow part.

I heard Jimmy Gaudreau and John put sand in one of the pointy parts inside, played it and it didn’t sound right. It just didn’t have the frequency response that it should have. So it does have something to do with the sound.

Also, there was a conversation between John and Martin Guitar that Martin would make those mandolins. It didn’t come true but they were considering getting into the mandolin business. Then they decided maybe they should stick with guitars. One other thing: I think John was the first authorized Martin repair person. I went to see Dick Boak at Martin years ago. I asked him if John was the first authorized repair person. He took me to the Martin library, and he looked though their records. We did find John was on the list in ’71 and or ’72 but couldn’t prove he was the first.

John used to work at a music store in Arlington. He would receive Martin guitars for repair and he would send them to Martin and they would send them back. John said, “You know these are simple repairs and I can do it for you. It’s all guaranteed for Martin anyway. Why don’t you just let me do it and you pay me.” That’s how it started.

KD: So that unusually shaped mandolin was just part and parcel of what he was. When John died, what happened to Duck #1?

AO: That went to a gentleman named Shawn Nycz who lives in Nashville now. He used to drive John to festivals. He was John’s good friend and roadie. He sold their CDs and other merchandise, things like that. Shawn got Duck #1, his Martin guitar D-28 and his Dobro. John gave me Duck #2 in ’72 and then I got the Gibson F-12. Like I said the F-12 came back to John in 1974 and he played it until ’96 when he passed away.

It’s a great mandolin. It’s worn out. It was worn out when I got it. After 20 years I’ve put more dents on it. It’s a wonderful sounding mandolin. A lot of people go through different mandolins over their lifetime, but I’ve found mine.

After I got the F-12, I had my luthier Bill Swank put new frets in and straighten the neck, but then it wouldn’t get in tune. It was so out of tune that I couldn’t play it and it sat at Bill’s shop for 6 months.

One day a customer came in and Bill told him it wouldn’t stay in tune. The customer said, “I can see that. The third fret’s bigger than the first fret.”

Apparently John made the neck himself and eyeballed the fret slots so it was never in tune. It’s kind of funny that John kept it that way all those years. When people think of John’s playing they think about his bending the string. I’m wondering now if John was doing that to hide the bad intonation. Get a little vibrato to get it to sound right.