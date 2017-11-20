Aaron Bibelhauser joins the Wooks

Aaron Bibelhauser, who has made quite a splash as a bluegrass songwriter in recent years, has a new outlet for his music. He’s joining The Wooks, a Kentucky-based bluegrass band, on banjo and other instruments.

Bibelhauser is no stranger to the band. He filled in on a series of gigs at and around IBMA’s World of Bluegrass earlier in the fall.

Most of his success has been as a songwriter. He won the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest in 2016 and has been chosen a couple of times for IBMA’s Songwriter Showcase. This year, he was a finalist for IBMA’s Song of the Year for “Blue Collar Dreams,” which Balsam Range rode for several months on the charts, including an extended stay at number one.

The band has been on a successful streak of its own, winning the band competition at Rockygrass in 2016, making the finals of the band competition at this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival and earning a 2017 Momentum Award nomination from IBMA.

The band is in a transition period, with fiddler Jesse Wells leaving to hook up with Tyler Childers and mandolinist Galen Green returning to school to study business. We’ll report on additional hires when they’re made.