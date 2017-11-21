Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa award winners for 2017

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa hosted their second annual awards show on October 28 in Moravia, IA. Nominees and the eventual winners are selected by the membership of the Association, and any artists who perform at BMAI functions throughout the year are eligible, excepting the Band of the Year Overall, Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year categories, which are open to anyone.
And the winners were…
- Guitar Player of the Year – Joe King
- Mandolin Player of the Year – Kevin Amburgey
- Fiddle Player of the Year – Trustin Baker
- Bass Player of the Year – Elijah Baker
- Banjo Player of the Year – Scott Amos
- Dobro Player of the Year – Jacob Metz
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Lori King and Dale Ann Bradley (tied)
- Male Vocalist of the Year – Joe King
- Songwriter of the Year – Kelli Kingrey
- Album of the Year – Family Tree, Lori King & Junction 63
- Band of the Year – Lori King & Junction 63
- Entertainers of the Year – Bluegrass Blondies
- Band of the Year Overall – Baker Family
Congratulations to all the winners!
You can learn more about the Association online.