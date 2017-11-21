Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa award winners for 2017

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa hosted their second annual awards show on October 28 in Moravia, IA. Nominees and the eventual winners are selected by the membership of the Association, and any artists who perform at BMAI functions throughout the year are eligible, excepting the Band of the Year Overall, Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year categories, which are open to anyone.

And the winners were…

Guitar Player of the Year – Joe King

Mandolin Player of the Year – Kevin Amburgey

Fiddle Player of the Year – Trustin Baker

Bass Player of the Year – Elijah Baker

Banjo Player of the Year – Scott Amos

Dobro Player of the Year – Jacob Metz

Female Vocalist of the Year – Lori King and Dale Ann Bradley (tied)

Male Vocalist of the Year – Joe King

Songwriter of the Year – Kelli Kingrey

Album of the Year – Family Tree, Lori King & Junction 63

Band of the Year – Lori King & Junction 63

Entertainers of the Year – Bluegrass Blondies

Band of the Year Overall – Baker Family

Congratulations to all the winners!

You can learn more about the Association online.