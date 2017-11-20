Bailey Coe to Sideline

Sideline has announced the addition of Bailey Coe to the band, taking the spot recently vacated by reso-man Brad Hudson, who has departed to pursue a solo career.

Bailey is a native North Carolinian, like several other members of the group. He has been the guitarist with The Grass Cats in recent years, a Raleigh-based outfit that just recently shared their plans to disband. He is comfortable with most of the bluegrass instruments, but will serve as guitarist/vocalist with Sideline starting in January

Coe joins founding members Steve Dilling on banjo, Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, and Jason Moore on bass, along with Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Troy Boone on mandolin.

Sideline started some years ago, back when Steve was working with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. Initially, it was intended to just do shows during the month of December when Russell and the guys took off to spend time with their families around the holidays. But after a recording started getting attention, and Steve had left IIIrd Tyme Out for health reasons, more and more requests came in for Sideline to appear. Now they work as active a schedule as anybody in bluegrass.

Dilling was quick to welcome Bailey into the Sideline family.

“We are so excited to have Bailey join our band. I have always been a fan of his singing and playing. He’s a young guy but brings a wealth of experience to Sideline.”

He will be joining the band in the studio as they start work on their next album for Mountain Home Records.