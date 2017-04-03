A star is born: Jake Goforth with Dan Tyminski

We’ve written many times about the accessibility of bluegrass stars, and how the close familiarity between performers and fans breeds a more intimate bond than is typically found in other musical genres. Regular concert and festival goers learn quickly that opportunities to meet and talk with your favorite pickers and singers is a regular part of the fan experience, and it’s now quite common for the artists and the listeners to develop real friendships simply from encountering each other often on the road.

Such is the story of young Jake Goforth, who was called up onto the stage this past Saturday with Dan Tyminski of The Soggy Bottom Boys. They were playing at the first ever Blue, Brew & Que festival in Kenansville, NC, where Dan met Jake backstage when they jammed a bit before the Boys’ set.

Then when it came time for Dan’s big number in the show, he spied Jake in the audience, and called him to the stage saying that his fingers were sore and he needed some help. Jake made a quick sprint to the back of the stage, and Dan introduced him to the assembled multitude before the band launched right into their version of Man Of Constant Sorrow. Jake will never be the same.

Fortunately, Cheryl Cox was on hand to capture it all on video

Also on stage were Soggy Bottom Boys Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Ron Block on banjo, Barry Bales on bass, Mike Compton on mandolin, and Pat Enright on guitar.

Well done, young Mr. Goforth!