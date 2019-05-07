A Lot Like The Whippoorwill drops for Deer Creek Boys

Mountain Fever Records has dropped a first single from their third record with the Deer Creek Boys.

A Lot Like The Whippoorwill was written by guitarist Justin Tomlin, and sung by his brother, bass player Jason Tomlin. It’s a lost love song with something of a ’70s country vibe, played with the DCB’s trademark bluegrass drive. The Amhest, VA-based quartet is completed by Cason Ogden on mandolin, and Andy Lowe on banjo.

These Boys have been performing together coming up on 20 years, starting in 1999 when the Tomlins and Ogden were in high school together. As teens they won contests aplenty at the fiddlers conventions in Virginia and North Carolina, building a reputation for their high energy grass and quality original songs. But the band had to take a back seat when Jason took a job playing bass with Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice. After a couple of years, Jason, who had won the nickname “Sweet Tater,” gave up that gig so that he could work again with his brother and their best friend, Cason. They grabbed Lowe on banjo from North Carolina, and Deer Creek Boys were in the saddle again.

Here’s a taste of the new single, which is available now wherever you find music online.

A 20th Anniversary album is expect from Mountain Fever in June.

A Lot Like The Whippoorwill is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.