A Folded Flag video from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Here’s the perfect song to start a Memorial Day celebration, from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and their recent appearance on The 615 Hideaway in Nashville.

It’s a song from their current album, For The Record, called A Folded Flag. Joe explains a bit before they begin in this video.

For The Record is available now from the popular streaming and download sites online, and on CD directly from the band.

You can watch the full 40 minute video performance of The Radio Ramblers at The 615 Hideaway online.