2019 National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductions

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame was the epicenter of the excitement at the 2019 Fiddler Hall of Fame induction ceremony and gala. The evening kicked off with a stellar performance from Oklahoma Bluegrass sensation, Spring Street, as well as a BBQ dinner.

Former inductees, Jana Jae (2015) and Byron Berline (2013), aloong with Justin Branum, entertained the audience with their “fiery” fiddling skills. Ken Busby, Executive Director & CEO of Route 66 Alliance was the emcee for the celebration, accompanied by Bob Fjelstead, President of the National Fiddlers Association.

Those inducted in 2019 were:

Jody Naifeh, during her acceptance speech, said “ The future of music is with our children.” It took a few moments after that statement for it to quiet down enough to continue.

To wrap up the evening The Cherokee Maidens and Sycamore Swing entertained the full house with the well known swing tune, Take Me Back to Tulsa, and the stage was opened to all fiddlers.