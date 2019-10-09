2019 National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductions

Scotty Stoneman’s family and Pamm Tucker with his trophy at the 2019 National Fiddlers Hall of Fame induction

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame was the epicenter of the excitement at the 2019 Fiddler Hall of Fame induction ceremony and gala. The evening kicked off with a stellar performance from Oklahoma Bluegrass sensation, Spring Street, as well as a BBQ dinner.

Former inductees, Jana Jae (2015) and Byron Berline (2013), aloong with Justin Branum, entertained the audience with their “fiery” fiddling skills. Ken Busby, Executive Director & CEO of Route 66 Alliance was the emcee for the celebration, accompanied by Bob Fjelstead, President of the National Fiddlers Association.

Those inducted in 2019 were:

Jody Naifeh, during her acceptance speech, said “ The future of music is with our children.” It took a few moments after that statement for it to quiet down enough to continue.

To wrap up the evening The Cherokee Maidens and Sycamore Swing entertained the full house with the well known swing tune, Take Me Back to Tulsa, and the stage was opened to all fiddlers. 

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame was founded in 2007 whose mission statement is: “It is the mission of the National Fiddlers Hall of Fame to honor individuals for their contribution to fiddling, to preserve, educate, and promote the art of fiddling, and its historical and social significance.

The following have been inducted to date, and as one can see, the National Fiddler Hall of Fame is growing rapidly.

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

