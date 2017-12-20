2018 SPBGMA nominees announced

The nominees for the 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America have been announced. They will be presented in February at the 44th Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards and 35th National Convention & Band Championship in Nashville.

In contrast to the IBMA, which takes a wide view in the question of just what bluegrass music is, SPBGMA hews much more closely to the traditions that informed the style in its earliest days. Nominees and final award winners are chosen by balloting among the membership, and attendees at the annual convention at the Sheraton Music City Hotel each winter.

And the nominees for the 2018 awards are…

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year

Norman Adams

Bob Ault

Ryan Frankhouser

DA Callaway

Melanie Wilson

Sammy Karr

Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year

WBRF-FM Galax, VA

WCHQ-FM Louisville, KY

WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC

Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction

WBZI-AM, Xenia, OH

WSM-AM, Nashville, TN

Bluegrass DJ of the Year

Judith Burnette WBRF FM Galax, VA

Bob Mitchell WCHQ FM Louisville, KY

Tim Frye WPAQ AM Mt. Airy NC

Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062

Chris Jones Sirius XM 062

Cindy Baucom Knee Deep In Bluegrass

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

Larry Cordle

Donna Ulisse

Milan Miller

Eric Gibson

Daryl Mosley

Wayne Taylor

Bluegrass Album of the Year

Colors – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Let Them Know I’m From Virginia – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

In The Ground – The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records

Life Is A Story – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company

Before Breakfast – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company

Silence In These Walls – Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company

Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Tyler Wiseman

Michael Gregory

Gary Trivette

Mickey Harris

Mike Bub

Darrin Vincent

Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year

Gaven Largent

Tim Graves

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Dylan Armour

Josh Swift

Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year

Tony Wray

Rebecca Frazier

Keith Tew

Josh Williams

Kody Norris

Jacob Greer

Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year

Tristin Norfleet

Zack Arnold

Alan Bibey

Larry Stephenson

Wayne Benson

Danny Roberts

Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year

Don Hill

Josiah Tyree

Tyler Thompson

Billy Lee Cox

Mitch Walker

Kristin Scott-Benson

Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Gil Benson

Adam Haynes

Ron Stewart

Jamie Harper

Hunter Berry

Mary Rachel Nalley

Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

Brooke Aldridge

Amanda Smith

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Jeanette Williams

Sonya Isaacs

Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)

Johnny Williams

Kody Noris

Jr Sisk

Russell Moore

Jacob Greer

Daryl Mosley

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

The Farm Hands

The Churchmen

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

ClayBank

The King James Boys

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice

Carolina Blue Band

The Farm Hands

ClayBank

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Branded Bluegrass

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year

ClayBank

The Farm Hands

The Kody Norris Show

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Branded Bluegrass

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)

The Kody Norris Show

Branded Bluegrass

The Farm Hands

Remington Ryde

Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice

ClayBank

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Flatt Lonesome

Remington Ryde

Branded Bluegrass

ClayBank

Bluegrass Song of the Year

Burn The Barn – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

All My Life – Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company

Rural Route – The Farmhands on Pinecastle Records

Life To My Days – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company

My Quiet Mind – The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records

Sleeping With The Reaper – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company

Congratulations one and all. See you in February!