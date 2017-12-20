2018 SPBGMA nominees announced

The nominees for the 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America have been announced. They will be presented in February at the 44th Annual SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards and 35th National Convention & Band Championship in Nashville.
In contrast to the IBMA, which takes a wide view in the question of just what bluegrass music is, SPBGMA hews much more closely to the traditions that informed the style in its earliest days. Nominees and final award winners are chosen by balloting among the membership, and attendees at the annual convention at the Sheraton Music City Hotel each winter.
And the nominees for the 2018 awards are…
Bluegrass Promoter of the Year
- Norman Adams
- Bob Ault
- Ryan Frankhouser
- DA Callaway
- Melanie Wilson
- Sammy Karr
Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year
- WBRF-FM Galax, VA
- WCHQ-FM Louisville, KY
- WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC
- Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction
- WBZI-AM, Xenia, OH
- WSM-AM, Nashville, TN
Bluegrass DJ of the Year
- Judith Burnette WBRF FM Galax, VA
- Bob Mitchell WCHQ FM Louisville, KY
- Tim Frye WPAQ AM Mt. Airy NC
- Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062
- Chris Jones Sirius XM 062
- Cindy Baucom Knee Deep In Bluegrass
Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year
- Larry Cordle
- Donna Ulisse
- Milan Miller
- Eric Gibson
- Daryl Mosley
- Wayne Taylor
Bluegrass Album of the Year
- Colors – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records
- Let Them Know I’m From Virginia – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- In The Ground – The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records
- Life Is A Story – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company
- Before Breakfast – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company
- Silence In These Walls – Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company
Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Tyler Wiseman
- Michael Gregory
- Gary Trivette
- Mickey Harris
- Mike Bub
- Darrin Vincent
Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year
- Gaven Largent
- Tim Graves
- Rob Ickes
- Jerry Douglas
- Dylan Armour
- Josh Swift
Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year
- Tony Wray
- Rebecca Frazier
- Keith Tew
- Josh Williams
- Kody Norris
- Jacob Greer
Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year
- Tristin Norfleet
- Zack Arnold
- Alan Bibey
- Larry Stephenson
- Wayne Benson
- Danny Roberts
Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year
- Don Hill
- Josiah Tyree
- Tyler Thompson
- Billy Lee Cox
- Mitch Walker
- Kristin Scott-Benson
Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Gil Benson
- Adam Haynes
- Ron Stewart
- Jamie Harper
- Hunter Berry
- Mary Rachel Nalley
Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Brooke Aldridge
- Amanda Smith
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Rhonda Vincent
- Jeanette Williams
- Sonya Isaacs
Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall)
- Johnny Williams
- Kody Noris
- Jr Sisk
- Russell Moore
- Jacob Greer
- Daryl Mosley
Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- The Farm Hands
- The Churchmen
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- ClayBank
- The King James Boys
Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
- Carolina Blue Band
- The Farm Hands
- ClayBank
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Branded Bluegrass
Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year
- ClayBank
- The Farm Hands
- The Kody Norris Show
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Branded Bluegrass
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall)
- The Kody Norris Show
- Branded Bluegrass
- The Farm Hands
- Remington Ryde
- Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
- ClayBank
Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
- Flatt Lonesome
- Remington Ryde
- Branded Bluegrass
- ClayBank
Bluegrass Song of the Year
- Burn The Barn – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- All My Life – Flatt Lonesome on Mountain Home Music Company
- Rural Route – The Farmhands on Pinecastle Records
- Life To My Days – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Mountain Home Music Company
- My Quiet Mind – The Gibson Brothers on Rounder Records
- Sleeping With The Reaper – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music Company
Congratulations one and all. See you in February!