Christmas dulcimer music from Nancy Cardwell and Erin Faith

Bluegrass folks have known Nancy Cardwell as a member of our community for quite some time.

Her 20 years with the International Bluegrass Music Association, including three years as their Executive Director, put her in touch with artists and business folks alike, and she is quite familiar to the music media. Since leaving the organization, she has continued to do publicity work for a select number of clients in and around bluegrass.

But not everyone realizes that Nancy is a musician herself, who has played bass and sung since she was a youngster with her family’s band. She is also a masterful practitioner of the hammered dulcimer, an instrument that has survived largely unchanged for hundreds of years and has been a part of old time and dance music in this country for generations.

Now Nancy has formed a duet team with her daughter, Erin, a trained flautist. Together they perform as Dulcimer Dance, and have a new album of holiday music, At Christmas Time. Nancy and Erin have chosen 13 familiar melodies for this project, which is now available from popular download sites.

The resonance of the hammered dulcimer, with it’s ongoing sustain, and the ethereal sound of the flute capture something that anyone who enjoys fine music will appreaciate.

A full track listing includes:

Silent Night

Ding Dong Merrily on High

Coventry Carol

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee

Jingle Bells

Be Thou My Vision

Silver Bells

The Holly & the Ivy

Ten Penny Bit

Joy to the World

Away in a Manger

Angels We Have Heard on High

Still, Still, Still

Radio programmers can download the tracks now from AirPlay Direct.