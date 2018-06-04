2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Bobby Moore

Bruce weeks performs at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival – photo by Bobby Moore

For 35 years now, the Memorial Day weekend edition of the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival has been like old home week for pickers making the trip from rural Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. A small community north of Rome, Georgia hosts the event and an even longer-running Labor Day shindig. Both provide as good an excuse as any to hear a little picking–be it as part of the scheduled entertainment or from any number of impromptu jam sessions in the camping area.

With all due respect to the featured talents, there were no big name acts pulling up in their tour buses. Nor were there high-stakes contests breaking out onstage. That’s no slight at more ambitious events like MerleFest. It’s just that sometimes, it’s rewarding to go see regular folks, playing simply for the love of old-time bluegrass and gospel music.

  • Double Cross jamming at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • The Sojourners at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Dancing breaks out at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Audience participation at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Amanda Gore & Red White and Blue Grass at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Slow Dancing at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Parking lot pickers at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Smoke Rise at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore
  • Donna Bopp at the 2018 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival - photo by Bobby Moore

About the Author

Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore is a Northwest Georgia-based freelance journalist and aspiring historian. While earning his M.A. (Public History, University of West Georgia, 2011), he helped bring New Harmonies, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit on roots music, to his home state. He currently covers country music for several publications, including Wide Open Country, and hopes to someday work in Nashville.

