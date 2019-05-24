13 year old Cash Staub offers tribute to Del McCoury

Ever since Del McCoury hit it big in the early 2000s, at the ripe old age of 64, fans of hard-edged traditional bluegrass have been known to mutter, “Where will the next Del McCoury come from?”

Well… we may have an answer for you. It could well come in the person of Cash Staub, a 13 year old singer who loves the sound of the early bluegrass pioneers, and is hard at work now on his second album. He’s been a fan of bluegrass music since he was a mere child, and has been studying guitar from age 10 with veteran grasser Elmer Burchett.

The new project will be a tribute to young Mr. Staub’s musical hero, Del McCoury, and a debut single is out today. It’s his take on the classic Del number, All Aboard, which he cut in 2001 on the Del and the Boys CD.

In addition to Cash on guitar and vocals, Elmer Burchett is on banjo, with Steve Thomas on mandolin, fiddle, and bass.

Staub’s version of All Aboard in now available online from iTunes or Apple Music. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.