Your Remarkable Return drops for Chris Jones

Here’s another new single from Mountain Home Music. It’s the latest from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, the fifth single from his current album, The Choosing Road.

This time we have one Chris wrote with his former bass player, Jon Weisberger, about that feeling when you unexpectedly encounter someone with whom you had once shared an intimate relationship.

It’s called Your Remarkable Return, and here’s a taste…

The new single, and The Choosing Road, are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.