Your Remarkable Return drops for Chris Jones

Posted on by John Lawless

Here’s another new single from Mountain Home Music. It’s the latest from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, the fifth single from his current album, The Choosing Road.

This time we have one Chris wrote with his former bass player, Jon Weisberger, about that feeling when you unexpectedly encounter someone with whom you had once shared an intimate relationship.

It’s called Your Remarkable Return, and here’s a taste…

The new single, and The Choosing Road, are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

