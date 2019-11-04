Ethan Charles to IBMA staff

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the hiring of Ethan Charles to serve as Operations Specialist on their full time staff.

A recent graduate of Belmont University with a B.B.A. in International Music Business/Entrepreneurship, Ethan may be familiar to those who have interacted with the IBMA in recent years. He worked as an intern with the association in the summer of 2017, and traveled with the staff to help out at World of Bluegrass and Wide Open Bluegrass this past two years as well.

In school Charles performed with Belmont’s Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, and Pep Band, but has developed a passion for bluegrass since his initial internship.

Paul Schiminger, IBMA Executive Director, said that that summer demonstrated to them all what an asset he would be to the organization upon graduation.

“Ethan demonstrated the skills, motivation, and work ethic our entire team recognized as the perfect fit to significantly help the association. Little did Ethan know when beginning his internship 2 1⁄2 years ago that he would love the music and become an important addition to our staff. We are all excited to have him onboard!”

Charles will report directly to Eddie Huffman, Director of Operations, and will have a broad range of responsibilities including various areas of World of Bluegrass operations, database management, marketing, and office management. He begins work at IBMA today, November 4.

Members can reach him by email at ethan@ibma.org.