You Can Never Go Home Again video from Man About a Horse

Posted on by John Lawless

Man About A Horse is a young quintet from Philadelphia who write and record original acoustic music in a bluegrass setting. They also seem to have a thing for literary references, judging by the title of their new video, You Can Never Go Home Again.

It’s one of the songs on their debut, self-titled album, independently released last week.

Have a look/listen…

The band consists of Matt Thomas on bass, Matt Royles on guitar, Dan Whitener on banjo, Elizabeth Carlson on fiddle, and Nate Lanzino on mandolin.

You can find out more about the band and their music by visiting them online.

