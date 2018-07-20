Wreck Of My Heart drops from Lonesome River Band

Mountain Home Music Company has released a second single from their upcoming project with Lonesome River Band.

This time it’s a mid-tempo leavin’ song called Wreck Of My Heart, which guitarist and lead singer Brandon Rickman says is a perfect fit for LRB.

“It’s a great song by a great Texas songwriter Roger Brown. The cool, catchy melody — It‘s something different we haven’t heard before.”

Lonesome River Band is anchored by the solid playing of 5-time IBMA Banjo Player of the Year Sammy Shelor, who has been with the group this past 28 years. His distinctive sound and cool stage persona have become synonymous with LRB over that time. In addition to Rickman on guitar, the band also includes Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Barry Reed on bass, and Jesse Smathers on mandolin.

Wreck Of My Heart is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.