Photos from Bluegrass on the Grass 2018

Posted on by Frank Baker

FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 – photo by Frank Baker

Here’s the first of two galleries of photos taken by Frank Baker at the Bluegrass on the Grass festival, held on the campus of Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. He captured a number of established groups in action, plus some strong up-and-comers.

This set includes images of Autumn and Canyon Moore, who perform as Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass. They were the recipients of the the first annual Fletcher Bright Memorial Award, named for the fiddler, philanthropist, and humanitarian who has done so much for young string artists, and who passed away just after Christmas last year at 86 years of age.

The text printed on the envelope they were given reads:

“The Bluegrass on the Grass Staff, instructed by Fletcher Bright’s model of supporting young musicians, has chosen the first winners of this award. We honor the opportunity to continue, in a small way, Fletcher Bright’s history as a musician, teacher and promoter of young stringed instrument musicians.”

  • Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Fletcher Bright Memorial award presented to Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Fletcher Bright Memorial award presented to Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Autumn Moore with Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Canyon Moore with Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Fletcher Bright Memorial award presented to Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Autumn Moore with Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Vince Ilagan with Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Thomas Cassell with Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Matthew Davis with Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Circus No 9 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ed Cullis with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Matthew Davis sits in with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Thomas Cassell sits in with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Matthew Davis sits in with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Laura Walker with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Eleanor Bright Kurita sits in with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Eleanor Bright Kurita sits in with The Dismembered Tennesseans at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Ryan Drickey with FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mike Finders with FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Erin Youngberg with FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Mike Finders with FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • Aaron Youngberg on steel with FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker
  • FY5 at Bluegrass on the Grass 2018 - photo by Frank Baker

Other articles you might enjoy