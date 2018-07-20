Photos from Bluegrass on the Grass 2018

Here’s the first of two galleries of photos taken by Frank Baker at the Bluegrass on the Grass festival, held on the campus of Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. He captured a number of established groups in action, plus some strong up-and-comers.

This set includes images of Autumn and Canyon Moore, who perform as Buffalo Mountain Bluegrass. They were the recipients of the the first annual Fletcher Bright Memorial Award, named for the fiddler, philanthropist, and humanitarian who has done so much for young string artists, and who passed away just after Christmas last year at 86 years of age.

The text printed on the envelope they were given reads:

“The Bluegrass on the Grass Staff, instructed by Fletcher Bright’s model of supporting young musicians, has chosen the first winners of this award. We honor the opportunity to continue, in a small way, Fletcher Bright’s history as a musician, teacher and promoter of young stringed instrument musicians.”