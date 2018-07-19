Nu-Blu named as hosts for Bluegrass Ridge on Heartland TV

CJM Productions, whose music video and interview program, Bluegrass Ridge, airs weekly in TV syndication, has announced that the new hosts for the show will be Daniel and Carolyn Routh from Nu-Blu.

Up until now, the show has featured a rotating cast of guest hosts, drawn from the cream of the crop of bluegrass artists. But starting July 30, it will be Nu-Blu all the time with two special episodes to launch the season featuring discussions with the Rouths shot on location at Nashville’s Station Inn.

The only change will involve the hosts. Bluegrass Ridge will continue to include new music videos from bluegrass artists during its 30-minute episodes, and either behind-the-scenes clips from the videos or artist interviews each week.

Bluegrass Ridge can be seen on Heartland TV, The Family Channel, Keep It Country – UK, and Country TV – New Zealand. Check your local listings for times when it will air in your region.

Previous episodes can be viewed online.